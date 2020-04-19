8 destitutes shifted to Nellikatte Primary School in Puttur

Eight destitutes found begging during the lockdown were shifted to Nellikatte Primary School in Puttur on Saturday.

They were shifted by a team led by Puttur CMC Commissioner Roopa Shetty. The destitutes were residing in front of shops on M T Road for many years. They were facing a lot of hardships close on the heels of the announcement of the lockdown.

A team led by Ashraf of Puttur Mescom and others were supplying food to them daily.

Puttur Assistant Commissioner Dr Yathish Ullal had directed the CMC to make an arrangement for their stay. Accordingly, they were shifted to a school in Nellikatte.

Water supply has been arranged in the school. Mescom will supply food for the destitutes. Other facilities will be arranged by the CMC, said Roopa Shetty.