Action against B L Santosh sought for 'Dalit migrant' remark

Kampli MLA J N Ganesh on Thursday warned of a statewide protest by the Valmiki community condemning BJP National General Secretary B L Santosh's statement that Valmikis, Vaddars, Bhovis and other Dalit communities (which account for 68% of country's population) are migrants, not native inhabitants.

Speaking to reporters here, the Congress legislator said, "Leaders must be careful while speaking about communities. B L Santosh's Dalit migrant comment is wrong."

"The community will launch a statewide protest if the BJP fails to initiate action against Santosh for his remarks," he said.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Progressive Organisations has called for a protest in Hosapete town on Friday, demanding that the BJP leader should be booked under SC/ST Act.