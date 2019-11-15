Activist threatens Centre of non-cooperation movement

If the government failed to fulfil their demands then a non-cooperation movement against the Centre will be launched from December 1, declared theatre activist Prasanna Heggodu who is on Satyagraha propagating ‘sacred economy’ or the economy of restraint.

He was addressing the gathering during an interaction organised by Roshni Nilaya School of Social Work and Gram Seva Sangha, Bengaluru, to mark ‘Gandhi 150th Chintana Yatre’ at the college premises on Friday.

The Satyagraha was initiated to save small industries which use less than 40% of the machinery, 60% of natural resources and 60% of the labour force.

He criticised the Centre for providing tax cuts to corporates, ignoring the small and labour-intensive local industries. The movement, launched in September, took the shape of Satyagraha on October 2.

Sacred economy is where all the systems of production provide the maximum number of employment with minimum investment and minimum loss to the environment. He said zero tax should be levied on the sacred economy. The government should take up measures for the comprehensive development of the sacred economy.

A memorandum with the demands was submitted to Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda.

The memorandum has issued an ultimatum of 15 days to fulfil the demands. A convention will be organised in Bengaluru on December 1. If the Centre fails to respond, then a non-cooperation movement will be launched against Centre, he warned.

“This is not a political movement. It is a movement to urge youth to raise voice against economic slowdown. Our demand shall only not bring in a just society but also bring in people-friendly and nature-friendly society,” he said.

Thinker Lakshmisha Tholpadi and others also extended support to the movement.