Alva’s Pragati 2019: 1,712 candidates get spot offers

The two-day mass placement drive ‘Alva’s Pragati 2019’, organised by Alva’s Education Foundation, offered 1,712 spot offers to candidates.

A total of 208 companies took part in the drive. As many as 163 companies shortlisted 3,697 candidates for its final round of selection.

Saudi Arabia-based Industrial Service Provider Company Expertise, selected 15 candidates for a package of Rs 7 lakh per annum. It shortlisted another 15 candidates. Company Operation Manager Shiekh Moidin said that the remaining shortlisted candidates will get selected in the coming days.

Refinitiv, a global provider of financial markets data and infrastructure company, selected nine candidates for a package of Rs 5.5 lakh per annum. The senior manager said, “We believe that when the right talent meets the right opportunity, amazing transformation can happen. Alva’s Pragati was a platform where talent and exuberance of youth presented with varying and amazing opportunities.”

A total of 11,837 students had registered online while 892 students had registered on the spot for the drive.

After inaugurating the 11th edition of ‘Alva’s Pragati 2019’ on Friday, Dr S Sacchidanand, Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), said, “Each one of us has talent and competency. We should make use of our skills in all possible ways. Besides, one can strive to become an entrepreneur and prosper along with growth of the nation.”

He added, “India holds topmost position in supplying health resources to the world. There is ample opportunity for Indian nurses and pharmacists.”

Speaking of a placement cell at the RGUHS, Bengaluru, he said, “The core intention of this cell is to avoid middlemen in the process of placement and guaranteeing the placement.”