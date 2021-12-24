Alva's College emerge as champions

Alva's College, Moodbidri, emerged as athletic champions in the 41st intercollegiate athletics meet of Mangalore University. Alva's College had secured 487 points.

The meet concluded at Swaraj Maidan in Moodbidri and was organised jointly by Mangalore University and Alva's Education Foundation (AEF). Alva's College has retained the overall championship for the 19th year. In the women's category, Alva's College won the championship by winning 240 points while Government First Grade College, Vamadapadavu, won second place and SDM College in Ujire won third place.

In the men's category, Alva's College won the championship by winning 247 points, while SDM, Ujire won second and St Philomena College won third place. Alva's team won 43 gold, 32 silver and four bronze medals.

In the march past, University Campus College, Konaje won first place. Likhitha and Vighnesh of Alva's College emerged as the best sportspersons.

In the two-day event, 14 meet records were created by the athletes.

AEF Chairman Dr M Mohan Alva handed over Rs 5,000 each to athletes who created new meet records.

Moodbidri TMC president Prasad Kumar and others were present during the valedictory.