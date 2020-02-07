‘Amendment on the basis of religion is ridiculous’

It should be noted that if Muslims did not want to stay in India, they would have gone to Pakistan during Partition. However, they stayed back only because of their love for India, said the former chairman of Legislative Council B L Shankar.

He was speaking during a seminar on ‘Constitution and Citizenship’, organised by Congress party, at Kordel Hall in Kulshekhar, Mangaluru on Thursday.

‘Religious basis’

“Even though the Indian Citizenship Act was subject to amendments in 1986, 1992, 2003, 2005 and 2015, no reference was made to religion in any of these amendments. But the recent amendment has made a mockery of the Constitution by speaking about granting citizenship on the basis of religion”, he further said.

Shankar said that the protests against CAA, NRC and NPR have been successful in making some people wave Indian flags and uphold the Constitution. Speaking on CAA, NRC and NPR, Priyadarshini Youth wing State President Bhavya Narasimhamurthy alleged that the Central Government has been trying to cover its policy failures by implementing CAA, NRC and NPR.

People will be asked to prove their citizenship on the basis of their land records and birth certificates of their parents. “Which is ridiculous,” she said and predicted that in the coming days, Hindus too, will have to face the brunt of CAA, NRC and NPR.

“The government has drawn a list of seven lakh Muslims in Assam, who are likely to the sent to the detention camps”.

She asked why minorities from Sri Lanka are not provided citizenship under the CAA.

Disinvestment opposed

Opposing the move by the Centre to introduce disinvestment in LIC, Bhavya Narasimhamurthy accused that the government been trying to privatise government education institutions and companies.

Condemning the recent controversial statements by Union Minister Anurag Thakur and MP Anant Kumar Hegade, Bhavya said that the BJP leaders have been inciting terrorism in the country.

Former minister B Ramanath Rai, former MLAs J R Lobo, B A Mohiyuddin Bava, Shakunthala Shetty, MUDA former Chairman Suresh Ballal, AICC Secretary P C Vishnunathan and District Congress Committee President and MLC Harish Kumar were present.