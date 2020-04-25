Another woman from Bantwal tests positive

Another woman from Bantwal tests positive

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 25 2020, 19:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2020, 19:59 ist

A 33-year-old woman from Kasba in Bantwal tested positive for Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada on Saturday. 

The patient was in contact with Patient 409 who tested positive on April 21 and is undergoing treatment at Wenlock Hospital, the designated hospital in the district to treat coronavirus patients, said DK Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh.

With this, DK had recorded 18 positive cases and 12 among them had been discharged from the hospital. DK district had recorded two deaths for Covid-19 as well. 

After the death of a 50-year-old woman from Kasba in Bantwal on April 19, the authorities had sealed down Bantwal Pete. The district now has four active cases after the discharge of 12 patients. P-409 continues to be on a ventilator at the ICU and her condition is being monitored regularly, sources added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Bantwal
woman
tests positive
COVID-19
Dakshina Kannada
Mangaluru

What's Brewing

Anxiety, angst as Indians mark one month of lockdown

Anxiety, angst as Indians mark one month of lockdown

Lesson from Pakistan: Secular state is key

Lesson from Pakistan: Secular state is key

How to snack healthy during the coronavirus lockdown

How to snack healthy during the coronavirus lockdown

At Israeli spring festival, hugs missed

At Israeli spring festival, hugs missed

Rakshit Shetty: Studies always took backseat at school

Rakshit Shetty: Studies always took backseat at school

 