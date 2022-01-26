ASG personnel demonstrate physical fitness training during R-Day celebrations

ASG personnel demonstrate physical fitness training

  • Jan 26 2022, 23:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2022, 01:12 ist
Commandoes of CISF display their Krav Maga fighting techniques as part of the Republic Day celebrations at Mangaluru International Airport.

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) celebrated the 73rd Republic Day in an atmosphere of underlying patriotic fervour on the airport campus.

With Aviation Support Group (ASG) personnel of CISF leading the way, the gathering that comprised various stakeholders of the airport relived the spirit in which India adopted the Constitution with its guiding principles to the nation’s progress on this very day in 1950.  

The highlight of the celebration was a riveting display of various aspects of training that the ASG personnel undergo to keep the airport a safe place.

The display started with Jack, a canine warrior, presenting a bouquet to Suhas Patil, head, construction, MIA.

ASG personnel subsequently performed yoga to demonstrate how they keep their mind and body in control and use it as a tool for physical fitness that their duty demands of them.

Demonstration of reflex shooting techniques which saw the ASG commandoes cover all bases in a real-life situation and their supreme sense of fitness with the Krav Maga techniques adopted from the Israelis kept the gathering on the edge of their seats.

The loudest cheer went to the canine warriors – Jack, Bruno and Julie – who impressed everyone with their sense of obedience and duty.

Suhas Patil, who earlier inspected a guard of honour and unfurled the National Tricolor, later presented certificates of appreciation and mementoes to CISF Sub-Inspector M Ramesh and constable V K Chaudhary for performing their duty exceptionally. 

