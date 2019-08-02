Awareness prog on healthy aging, strong bones

KMC Hospitals, Mangaluru, in association with Canara Orthopedic Society will organise a public awareness programme on healthy aging with strong bones at Hotel Goldfinch in the city on August 7 at 3.45 pm.

Addressing mediapersons here, on Thursday, KMC Hospitals Regional Chief (Clinical Services) Dr Anand Venugopal said that the objective of the programme is to enable the citizen to take care of their aging body in the right way, in order to lead a comfortable life.

KMC Hospital Orthopedics department Head and Canara Orthopedic Society President Dr Surendra Kamath, Canara Orthopedic Society Secretary and KMC Hospital consultant spine surgeon Dr Ishwara Keerthi and Endocrinologist Dr Shrinath Shetty will be the resource persons.

An advice chart on diet for healthy bones as well as lifestyle modification on healthy back will be given to all participants.

Dr Surendra Kamath, Dr Ishwara Keerhi and Orthopedics department Associate Professor Dr Rajendra were present in the press meet.

Free bone mineral density test will be conducted at the venue.

Registration is compulsory for participating in the programme.

For registration, contact: 9108529022.