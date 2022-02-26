Bantwal Tahsildar makes surprise visit to quarry

Bantwal Tahsildar makes surprise visit to quarry that claimed lives

  Feb 26 2022
  • updated: Feb 27 2022, 00:10 ist
Two people drowned at an illegal quarry site in Yelabe near Narikombu village in Bantwal taluk on Friday.

Following the drowning of Jagadeesh (45) and Nideesh (17) of Allipade village at an illegal quarry site in Yelabe near Narikombu village in Bantwal taluk on Friday, a team of officials led by Bantwal Tahsildar Rashmi made a surprise visit to the quarry on Saturday.

The team included Madeshwar from Mines and Geology department, executive officer Rajanna, DySP Pratap Singh Tharot, Deputy Tahsildar Naveen Bejanpadavu, PDO Shivappa Biradar, among others.

GP president Vinutha Purshottam, vice president Prakash Madiumugeru, among others, held officials responsible for the death of two youth.

Bantwal MLA Rajesh Nayak Ulipadigutthu who visited the hospital promised to release compensation to families of drowned victims from BJP's welfare fund.

