Beedi contractors to benefit from enhanced commission

The commission paid to beedi contractors in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kasaragod districts (Kerala) has increased by Rs 2.25, according to South Kanara, Udupi Jilla Beedi Contractors Union, affiliated to HMS.

Association Working President Mohammed Rafi told mediapersons at Hotel Woodlands on Monday that the beedi contractors from three districts had submitted memorandums to owners of beedi companies demanding an increase in the commission for 2019-20.

When beedi company owners failed to respond to the demand, the contractors along with the beedi workers had struck work from March 7 onwards.

Owners of beedi companies invited beedi contractors to a discussion on Sunday and agreed to hike the commission by Rs 2.25 for every 1,000 beedis.

As a result of this, beedi contractors will get Rs 23 as commission for every 1,000 beedi sold to beedi companies as against the Rs 20.75 for every 1,000 beedis sold by them.

The owners also agreed to release pending arrears from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020.

3,000 contractors

He said 3,000 beedi contractors from the three districts will benefit from the hike in commission.

An online system of submitting applications for PF (Provident Fund) withdrawal and PF advances by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has was causing many inconveniences to labourers in particular beedi workers.

For a change in name, mobile number while withdrawing the PF amount, the authorities have been demanding joint declaration from the PF account holder online.

“The officials from North India, working in the EPFO office in Mangaluru and Udupi, are not familiar with local languages,” he said.

“The Association will urge Centre and government to depute Kannada speaking officers to the office”, he added.