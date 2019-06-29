Bhaskar Shetty case: Hearing posted to July 30

Principal District and Sessions Judge C M Joshi has posted the hearing of the Bhaskar Shetty murder case to July 30.

The sensational case was heard in the court on Friday and one of the witnesses in the case, the then investigating officer Suman, who is currently serving as the SP of Kodagu, was examined.

She was summoned by the court for cross examination and the defence advocate Arun Bangera conducted the cross examination till noon.

Prime accused in the case—Rajeshwari Shetty, wife of NRI businessman late Bhaskar Shetty appeared before the court in person on Friday.

Other accused persons Navneet Shetty and Niranjan Bhat, who are currently lodged in Central Prison at Bengaluru, were examined through video conference.

Meanwhile, the bail plea of Navneeth Shetty was posted for hearing on July 3. Navneeth’s bail plea in the past was rejected by the court.

Special Public Prosecutor M Shantharam Shetty was present in the court hall. CID DySP Chandrashekar S T was also present before the court to testify, however, due to paucity of time, the hearing was postponed.

The next hearing of the case will be held on July 30 and July 31. On these two days, FSL Bengaluru's Director Dr Vani, CID DySPs Chandrashekar S T, Srinivas, Nagthe will testify before the court, sources added.