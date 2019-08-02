Blood Donation Expo 2019 in Mangaluru tomorrow

Blood Helpline Karnataka, on the occassion of its third anniversary, will organise a 'Blood Donation Expo 2019', at Forum Fiza Mall in the city on August 3 at 11 am.

Addressing mediapersons here, on Thursday, Organisation Advisor Mustafa said the programme will be inaugurated by Karnataka state SSF Vice President Hafil Sufiyan Sakhafi.

Karnataka Islamic Academy-Kumbra, Puttur, Professor Anies Kausari, Milagres Church Assistant Parish Priest Fr Anil Francis Pinto and Ramakrishna Tapovana, Polali, seer Swami Viveka Chaitanyananda will grace the occasion.

A short film will be screened at 4 pm, followed by a felicitation programme. Film Director Vijay Kumar Kodialbail, Tulu theater and film artistes Devdas Kapikad, Bhojraj Vamanjoor, film producer Kishor D Shetty, actors Roopesh Shetty, Navin D Padil, Arvind Bolar and Karnataka Rakshana Vedike President Muhammed Kukkuvalli will be the guests.

He further said that a blood donation camp will be held at Forum Fiza Mall on August 4 at 11 am. An awareness programme on blood donation will also be held on the occasion.

A street play will be performed by students later.

The valedictory programme will be held at 4 pm. MLC B M Farooq will be the chief guest. Former MLA B A Mohiyuddin Bava and Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil will take part.

He further said that Blood Helpline Karnataka has been operating in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Bengaluru and other parts in the state. The organisation has conducted around 80 blood donation camps in association with the blood banks of 17 hospitals and has provided 5,536 units of blood to the needy patients.

Office-bearers Sameer, Imran Addoor, Faizal and Nizam were present.