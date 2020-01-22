Brahmakalashotsava begins at Kateel temple

The Brahmakalashotsava of Sri Durga Parameshwari Temple, Kateel, began on Wednesday with ‘Ugrana muhurtha’ (inauguration of storeroom).

The temple was decked for the celebration with lighting and flowers. Various religious rituals and cultural programmes will be held till February 3.

Thousands of devotees have been visiting the temple since morning to participate in Brahmakalashotsava. Rituals like ‘Thoranamuhurtha’, ‘Punyahavachana’, ‘Rithwigwarana’, ‘Aranimathana’, ‘Brahmakoorcha Homa’, ‘Kankana Bandha’, ‘Puranadigala Parayana’, among others were held on Wednesday.

Scion of the erstwhile Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar presided over the ‘Ugrana muhurtha’ programme.

Nalin Kumar Kateel told reporters that the gold-plated ‘Dhwajastamba’ of the temple will be installed on January 24 with ‘Dhwaja Kalashabhisheka’, ‘Bhagyekamartya Homa’, ‘Lakshmisahasranama Homa’, ‘Kalashabhisheka’ and ‘Ashleshabali’.

The Brahmakalashabhisheka rituals will be held at 9.37 am on January 30. Rituals like ‘Avasruthabali’ and ‘Pallapuje’ will be held on the occasion.

As a part of Brahmakalashabhisheka, ‘Shaniyaga’, ‘Sapthashathiparayana’, ‘Kotijapayajna,’ ‘Navagrahavana’ and ‘Nakshatravana’ will be conducted. A ‘Maharathotsava’ will be organised from 5 pm.

Nalin Kumar Kateel said that Nagamandalotsava will be held on February 1, ‘Kotijapayajna’ on February 2 and Sahasrachandikayaga on February 3. Homa will be carried out on 11 homa kundas (sacred fire) by 200 priests.

About 20 lakh devotees were expected to visit the temple during Brahmakalashotsava celebrations for 13 days, he informed.

The MP also said that the estimated cost of Brahmakalashotsava was Rs 7

crore.