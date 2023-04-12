Budding entrepreneur from Mangaluru meets tragic end in Thailand

A 28-year-old budding entrepreneur from Mangaluru has reportedly died during scuba diving in Thailand.

The deceased is Oshin Pereira (28), a resident of Gorigudde in Mangaluru.

Oshin was the daughter of Olivia Pereira and the late Oscar Martin Pereira. She was the owner of Mangaluru Baking Company, which is situated near St Agnes College on Mercara Trunk Road. She had left for a vacation in Thailand two days ago.

On getting the news of her death, her relatives left for Thailand on Tuesday.

The Pereira family is into hotel business in Mangaluru. After completing her higher education in England, Oshin returned to the city and began working on her business.

"She had the dream of starting a business in her native place since childhood. After completing her education, she returned to Mangaluru and started Mangaluru Baking Company five years ago which was engaged in supplying food products to restaurants," said a close aide of the family.