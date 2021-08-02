Bus mishap: Passengers escape unhurt

A KSRTC bus travelling between Mysuru and Madikeri overturned at Boyikeri. Thankfully, all the passengers escaped unhurt.
There were 30 passengers on board. The mishap occurred when one vehicle tried to overtake the other.
All the passengers came out of the bus through the emergency exit door.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
How gymnastics evolved from 'exercising naked'
Is re-vaccination required for Covid-19?
World champ Hassan falls, gets up and wins 1,500 heat
DH Toon | Amit Shah a 'hard facts' gymnast!
India-B'desh rail route shut during war in 1965 revived
India enter semis of Olympics men's hockey after 49 yrs
India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth
The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track