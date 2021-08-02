Bus mishap: Passengers escape unhurt

Bus mishap: Passengers escape unhurt

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Aug 02 2021, 17:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2021, 17:26 ist

A KSRTC bus travelling between Mysuru and Madikeri overturned at Boyikeri. Thankfully, all the passengers escaped unhurt. 

There were 30 passengers on board. The mishap occurred when one vehicle tried to overtake the other.

All the passengers came out of the bus through the emergency exit door.

bus mishap
passengers escape unhurt
Boyikeri
Kodagu

