Bus operator fined for overloading passengers

A private bus operator, who carried passengers in excess of the vehicle’s capacity, was fined Rs 13,500.

The overloading in the bus plying from Udupi to Mangaluru had almost escaped the attention of authorities until a video clipping showing 18 passengers clinging onto the ladder, located in the bus’s rear side, and travelling on the footboard went viral on social media.

Police sources said the private bus, AKMS, departs from Udupi at 9.35 pm. The final bus to Mangaluru departs from Udupi at 10.15 pm. However, on that day, September 21, the schedule of final bus departing from Udupi was cancelled. Many passengers who were drivers and conductors of other buses risked their lives by clinging onto the

ladders.

SP Nisha James said they had written to RTO on cancelling the licence of bus driver Shailesh under the Motor Vehicles Act. Traffic cops also had a notice issued to the bus operator by the court. The bus owner got it back after paying the fine.