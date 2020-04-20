Case against medical practitioner over death of P390

Bantwal Town Police filed a case against a medical practitioner under sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of IPC.

DK Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad said the private practitioner in Bantwal was treating Patient 390 for the past four to five days and did not report her case to government health officers despite showing Covid-19 like symptoms.

The patient was shifted to Government Wenlock Hospital on Saturday where she passed away on Sunday. The throat swab report confirmed her as Covid-19 positive.

As per the KPME Act, the medical practitioner should have informed health authorities on the patient’s condition. Despite worsening health condition, the doctor had not referred her to the hospital for treatment. Based on a complaint from Dr Deepa Prabhu, who is serving as Bantwal Taluk Health Officer, the police filed a case.

In a separate case, one William Pinto was accused of disclosing the identity of patient number 390. A post by William Pinto, whose Facebook profile identified him as a resident of Koppa, had posted the photograph of the victim with a derogatory comment. A case was registered based on a complaint from the son of P390.