Celebrate Puneeth’s life, says Shivarajkumar

Actor Shivarajkumar said there are plans to organise a musical night in memory of Puneeth Rajkumar in Mangaluru.

“Puneeth had a special place in his heart for Mangaluru,” said Shivarajkumar while addressing a gathering at an interactive programme organised by Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate to commemorate late actor Puneeth Rajkumar at SCDCC Bank auditorium on Monday.

Shivarajkumar fondly shared memories of accompanying his father, the late Dr Rajkumar, during his musical night’s programme in the coastal region.

‘Chigurida Kanasu’, based on K Shivarama Karanth’s novel, was one of his favourite films, he said.

The film was shot in Belthangady for 40-50 days, he recollected.

‘Celebrate Appu’s life’

Shivarajkumar, while offering floral tributes to the portrait of Puneeth Rajkumar, said that the emptiness after losing ‘Appu’ will remain forever.

Puneeth was a great humanitarian and his life should be celebrated, he said.

Shivarajkumar also sang a song, ‘Baana Daariyalli Surya Jaari Hoda’ from the film Bhagavantha, on the occasion.

Following demands from police personnel, Shivarajkumar danced to the title song of the Kannada film, ‘Tagaru’.

Many police personnel joined the actor on stage as Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar sang the song.

The commissioner also delivered dialogue from the film ‘Tagaru’.

Shivarajkumar said his family shares a special bond with the police department.

Series of films

Shivarajkumar said that his next project ‘Bairagi’ is all set to be released in theatres. The filming of ‘Veda’ is underway. For this first time, he will share screen space with Prabhudeva in the Yogaraj Bhat film.

‘Nee Siguvavaregu’ and Saiprakash’s film with three stories are also in pipeline. One of the stories is about a brother and a sister and a search for a good sister has been launched.

He also hinted at a sequel for his film ‘Tagaru’. The actor praised an application, ‘Talkies’, developed by Ganesh Kamath and said the app gives opportunities to film enthusiasts.

DCP (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar, Tagaru film producer K P Srikanth, Megharaj Rajendra Kumar, film producer Rajesh Bhat and Shivarajkumar’s wife Geetha Shivarajkumar were present.