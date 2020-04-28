Check the rise in price of commodities, GPs told

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 28 2020, 21:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 21:39 ist

District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary directed gram panchayats (GPs) to take steps to check the rise in price of grocery, fruits and vegetables.

"I have been receiving complaints about shopkeepers selling items at exorbitant prices," Poojary said while chairing a video conference meeting with selected GP presidents and PDOs of Puttur, Sullia, and Belthangady taluks on Tuesday.

GP officials should verify the prices of commodities during random visits to shops that come within their jurisdiction.

GP members should also should accompany Asha workers who visit houses to conduct survey of the health of people. The second round of survey should be taken up at the earliest, Poojary said. After taking into account the distribution of rice under PDS in fair price shops in villages, a decision to distribute rice for those without ration cards will be taken up shortly, he said.

GP President and members should instill confidence in public and make the lockdown a success. The works under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme can be taken up. In case of necessity, borewells can be sunk to mitigate water crisis. An amount of Rs 20,000 was given to each GP to tackle coronavirus.

Besides creating awareness, the amount can be used for purchasing required materials for Asha workers, he said. As Wenlock Hospital was converted as designated hospital to treat Covid-19 patients, people can avail treatment in any of the medical college hospitals in the district.

Zilla Panchayat President Meenakshi Shanthigodu, ZP CEO Dr Selvamani, DHO Dr Ramachandra Bayari and others were present.

