<p>Dubai: Pakistan delayed their match against United Arab Emirates by an hour on Wednesday after considering a withdrawal from the Asia Cup in protest at a match referee whom they say condoned unsportsmanlike behaviour by India at the weekend.</p><p>The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Andy Pycroft, from Zimbabwe, supported the stance of India's team of not shaking hands with Pakistani players in a politically-charged match between the two feuding neighbours on Sunday.</p><p>But after an apology from Pycroft and assurance of an inquiry by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Pakistan's players left their hotel for the Dubai International Stadium for a delayed start, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said.</p><p>"I hope we will from now onwards focus on cricket and not on politics," Naqvi, also Pakistan's interior minister, told reporters in Lahore.</p><p>Pycroft was officiating Wednesday's game as well as Sunday's when India beat Pakistan and refused to shake hands afterwards.</p><p>Neither the official nor the ICC, which appoints him, have commented on the controversy.</p><p>Long-fractious ties between Pakistan and India have soured since a military conflict in May, spilling over into both nations' favourite sport.</p><p>India captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated Sunday's seven-wicket win to India's armed forces.</p><p>The PCB said in a statement that Pycroft had termed Sunday's incident "a result of miscommunication and apologised".</p><p>In their Group A finale, UAE captain Muhammad Waseem won the toss on Wednesday and elected to field. The winners will advance to the Super Fours stage of the tournament.</p>