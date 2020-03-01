Children create a world of colours

As many as 250 paintings by the children created a world of colours at an exhibition organised for the children of Kala Bharathi at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Madikeri.

The children had brought out nature, the world of animals, sports and others on the canvas. The best artworks created by the students were kept for display at the exhibition.

Lalitakala Academy President D Mahendra, while inaugurating the exhibition, said, “Artists have the blessings of Goddess Saraswathi. They require the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi as well. The artists are in financial distress. The government should extend a helping hand to the artists.”

The paintings by children portray happiness. One should ensure that children do not get negative thoughts in them. Parents should encourage children to take up their area of interest, he added.

Drawing teacher Prasannakumar, paediatrician Dr Naveen Kumar and others also spoke on the occasion.