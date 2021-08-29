Chopper lands in a school ground

A private chopper made a landing at the Government Primary School ground in Aigoor, following inclement weather.

A family had arrived in the district for a tour. The helicopter had arrived from Bengaluru to ferry the family to Madikeri.

However, owing to inclement weather conditions, including a thick mist, the helicopter could not land in Madikeri. Later, it landed at the school ground.

A woman and two children who arrived at the ground in a car left for Bengaluru in the chopper.