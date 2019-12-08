CM promises grant for formation of Kaniyoor hobli

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa promised to release grants for the formation of new Kaniyoor hobli, to be carved out of Kokkada hobli, in Belthangady taluk.

He was speaking after performing groundbreaking for various development works at a total cost of Rs 347 crore in Belthangady constituency, at a formal programme at Ratnavarma stadium in Ujire, near Dharmasthala, on Sunday.

Request

The chief minister was responding to Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja’s request for creation of a separate Kaniyoor hobli in order to provide better administration.

Yediyurappa assured that more vented dams would be sanctioned under Paschimavahini project in Belthangady constituency and financial assistance for Endosulfan daycare centres.

He promised that he would sanction Rs two crore for constructing a full-fledged autorickshaw stand in Belthangady taluk.

‘Rs 3L compensation’

Yediyurappa announced a compensation of Rs three lakh each to the families of Labourers who had lost their lives after soil caved in during the construction of a building in Odiyuru in Bantwal.

Those injured will get a compensation of Rs 1 lakh, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Govind M Karjol said that road works worth Rs 1 crore were initiated in Belthangady and officials had been asked to complete the works before March 31, 2020.

An additional grant of Rs 5 crore will be released to fund SC/ST welfare schemes in Belthangady constituency.

Karnataka police

Home and Cooperation Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government’s goal was to make Karnataka police number one in the country.

Bommai promised a new building for police station in Dharmasthala, staff quarters and a new fire and emergency service station in Belthangady.

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat President Meenakshi Shantigodu, Minister for Muzrai, Inland Transport and Fisheries and District In-charge minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, Mangalore South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath, Mangalore North MLA Dr Y Bharat Shetty, Bantwal MLA U Rajesh Naik, Karnatka Tulu Sahitya Academy President Dayananda Kattalsar, DK Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh and ZP CEO Dr R Selvamani were present.

BJP will get 13 seats: BSY

"All eyes are on the byelection results which will be made public tomorrow.

BJP is totally confident of winning 13 out of 15 constituencies. Congress and JD(S) parties might win one seat each by an accident. The byelection results will further strengthen the government," Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said.

The chief minister told mediapersons at the helipad in Dharmasthala on Sunday that he had released grants for constructing a concrete reclining wall on the vented dam across River Nethravathi in Dharmasthala.

He said in Dharmasthala he would pray for the state's well-being.