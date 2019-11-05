CM should resign over audio clip: Ivan

MLC Ivan D’Souza has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa as there is evidence of his involvement in poaching Congress-JD(S) MLAs and was party to destabilising the coalition government in the state.

The MLC told reporters, “Both Yediyurappa and Home Minister Amit Shah wooed the MLAs. The audio clip, which Yediyurappa has admitted is in his own voice, is before the Supreme Court. Yediyurappa should not continue in power.”

D’Souza said that the clip proves that the disqualified MLAs had resigned not voluntarily but in connivance with the BJP. “The incident is a blot on the democracy of the country. After the audio leaked, mobile phones are not allowed inside the office of chief minister. Infighting in the BJP has come to the fore due to the audio clip,” he added.

No hike

The MLC promised not to hike the water tariff in the next five years if the Congress candidates were elected in the council of the Mangaluru City Corporation.

Coming down heavily on the allegation by MLA Vedavyas Kamath that the Congress was responsible for water tariff hike, the MLC said that Kamath was not aware that the government order was issued by the BJP in 2011.

“The government order of 2011 told the Corporation to hike the tariff for domestic use to Rs 65 per 24,000 litre of water. The Congress did not revise the tariff in its five-year term in the council. It only hiked the tariff for industrial use by Rs 8 for 1,000 litres. The administrator implemented the 2011 order after the council term ended,” he said.

When the administrator hiked the tariff, MLAs Kamath and Dr Y Bharath Shetty did not oppose.

The BJP did not release funds for the construction of a second vented dam, D’Souza alleged. “The BJP wants to win the election by dividing the votes. Wherever there are candidates from a minority community, the BJP has indirectly fielded an independent candidates. The BJP has, therefore, fielded 90 candidates instead of 60,” he mocked.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah will release the Congress manifesto for the council election on November 6 at the Congress office.