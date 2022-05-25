Coast Guard Karnataka holds badminton tourney

Coast Guard Karnataka conducted an intra-region badminton championship at Golden Shuttle Indoor Stadium.

The event saw the participation of enthusiastic players from the Pan Coast Guard Western region. Overall 24 players who were further divided into six teams participated in the intra-region badminton championship.

The main aim of the championship was to improve the overall physical standards of CG personnel and develop physical talents to their maximum potential.

The event was graced by Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar and New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) Deputy Chairman K G Nath.

Shashi Kumar said that any sporting event like badminton offers a whole host of benefits ranging from increased life expectancy and mobility to promoting cardiac health and exercise for all ages.

“Badminton is a sport wherein you exercise your entire body and your mind as well to a certain extent. You engage your core, your limbs and your brain as you serve and run around the court. It requires quick thinking and speed. One match that lasts for over an hour can help you burn around 480 calories. If you play it daily, you can lose about 4 kg a month,” said K G Nath.