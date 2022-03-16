College uploads videos on YouTube to help II PUC students

Shri Madhwa Vadiraja Institute of Technology and Management (SMVITM), in order to help second PUC students, has uploaded videos on Physics, Chemistry, Maths and Biology subjects on YouTube.

The videos were made by involving experienced faculty in association with the Department of PU Education, Udupi district.

The video aims at boosting the morale of II PUC students. These videos have been made by subject experts of various institutions with the technical support from SMVITM, for the benefit of the students, Deputy Director of PU Education, Udupi, Maruthi said.

Secretary of Shri Sode Vadiraja Matha Education Trust Ratnakumar has assured all possible technical support from SMVITM for the student welfare activities of the Department of Pre-University Education.

The principal of SMVITM Dr Thirumaleshwara Bhat and others were present.