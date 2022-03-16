College uploads videos to help II PUC students

College uploads videos on YouTube to help II PUC students

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Mar 16 2022, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2022, 23:21 ist

Shri Madhwa Vadiraja Institute of Technology and Management (SMVITM), in order to help second PUC students, has uploaded videos on Physics, Chemistry, Maths and Biology subjects on YouTube.

The videos were made by involving experienced faculty in association with the Department of PU Education, Udupi district.

The video aims at boosting the morale of II PUC students. These videos have been made by subject experts of various institutions with the technical support from SMVITM, for the benefit of the students, Deputy Director of PU Education, Udupi, Maruthi said.

Secretary of Shri Sode Vadiraja Matha Education Trust Ratnakumar has assured all possible technical support from SMVITM for the student welfare activities of the Department of Pre-University Education.

The principal of SMVITM Dr Thirumaleshwara Bhat and others were present.

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Shri Madhwa Vadiraja Institute of Technology and Management
uploads videos
II PUC students
YouTube

Related videos

What's Brewing

World far short of climate goals, states new study

World far short of climate goals, states new study

Oceans' fate depends on sewage, waste control: Expert

Oceans' fate depends on sewage, waste control: Expert

The women who stood tall behind Covid-19 vaccines

The women who stood tall behind Covid-19 vaccines

Elon Musk changes Twitter name after Putin combat tweet

Elon Musk changes Twitter name after Putin combat tweet

Covid-19 cases wane in India but rise in China, Europe

Covid-19 cases wane in India but rise in China, Europe

Afghans' freedom choice: Over the wall or via desert

Afghans' freedom choice: Over the wall or via desert

'Surrogate' ads used to boost BJP on Facebook: Report

'Surrogate' ads used to boost BJP on Facebook: Report

 