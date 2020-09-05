'Come out with clarity on schools, colleges' reopening'

Mangaluru MLA U T Khader on Saturday urged the state government to come out with clarity on the reopening of the schools and colleges in the district.

Owing to the negligent attitude of the government towards the teaching community, the Congress has not taken part in the Teachers' Day programme organised by the authorities concerned, he told mediapersons.

The government has no clarity on reducing the syllabus of the school and college curriculum following the Covid-19 pandemic. There are no proper guidelines on how to deliver the mid-day meals for children in the absence of school, he said.

He urged the government to conduct a survey on school dropouts and persuade the parents to enrol the kids back to school. The government should announce interest-free loans for the private schools, to help them to manage the show and pay the salary of the teachers by retaining their services. In addition, the government should also announce tax concessions for the schools and pass on the benefit of the tax concession to the parents by reducing the fee, Khader suggested.

The MLA further urged the government to give priority to the mental wellbeing of children. There are possibilities of children developing issues after being unable to mingle with fellow children due to Covid-19 restrictions. The government should start counselling centres in every taluk for the benefit of such children, he added.

Accusing the BJP of neglecting Dakshina Kannada, he said no new projects have been announced to the district after the BJP came to power. All the projects that were sanctioned during the Congress and the coalition government under the Smart City Mission are still being discussed, he said while referring to the projects of RuB at Mahakalipadpu. Why can’t the authorities sort out the land issue by speaking to the concerned owners and start the project, he asked.