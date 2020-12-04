Conduct free and fair elections, Kodagu DC to officials

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that nodal officers have been appointed for various Gram Panchayats.

The officials should make arrangements to conduct free and fair elections, she added.

Chairing a meeting at her office in Madikeri on Friday, she said that the Gram Panchayat elections are irrespective of political parties.

“The nodal officials should ensure that there are no illegal activities in their Gram Panchayat limits. The model code of conduct should be strictly followed,” she said.

“The nodal officials are responsible for supervising the election process. One nodal official is appointed for every seven to 10 Gram Panchayats. The election process should be in adherence with the directions issued by the Election Commission,” she added.

She also asked the officials to carry out preparations towards setting up of election offices.

Returning officers and assistant returning officers should perform their duties diligently, she added.

Exemptions

There are exemptions for carrying out the documentation of crop loss.

Also, there are no restrictions for cultural and religious programmes, in the wake of elections.

However, the Covid-19 guidelines should be followed. Political speeches are not allowed.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena, assistant commissioner Ishwar Kumar Khandu and others were present in the meeting.