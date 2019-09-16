Cong collects suggestions on changing DCC prez

Suggestions on changing the president of Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee will be gathered from party leaders and the same will be submitted to the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), AICC former secretary Suraj Hegde said.

Addressing mediapersons at the office of District Congress Committee here, on Sunday, Hegde said he had been deployed by the KPCC as an observer of the District Congress Committee.

He will submit a report after collecting the suggestions from the Congress leaders and workers in the district on the election to the post of DCC president. Change of presidents of District Congress Committees in 10 districts of Karnataka has been recommended by the KPCC, he said.

‘Release funds’

Stating that the Central government has not released a single penny towards flood relief works in Karnataka, Hegde said there has been no response from the Central Government after two Union

Ministers Amit Shah and Nirmala Seetharaman visited the state to inspect the flood situation.

The state has incurred losses to the tune of Rs 38,000 crore due to floods. Only Rs 418 crore has been released by the state government, he said.

“When in opposition, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was urging the previous government to waive farmers’ loans. Now, when he is the Chief Minister, he is not speaking about the loan waiver,” Hegde added.

‘Threat to democracy’

He, further, said that the Governor of Karnataka writing a letter to SIT Chief Dr Ravikanthegowda to give protection to former minister Roshan Baig, is a shocking incident.

Baig was questioned by the SIT on the charges of corruption in connection with IMA fraud. “The BJP has been misusing the High Office to weaken the democratic values”, he said.

“If the Enforcement Directorate is non-political and unbiased, why it has not filed the Action Taken Report (ATR) in D K Shivakumar case?” he asked.

“How did Amit Shah’s son’s company, which was operating in thousands, amassed a profit of crores of rupees? Why the Enforcement Directorate has not taken any action?” he asked.

Mangaluru MLA U T Khader, MLC and District Congress Committee President Harish Kumar, MLC Ivan D’Souza, former minister B Ramanath Rai, former MLA Shakunthala Shetty, leaders A C Vinay Raj, Santhosh and Khalid were present in the press meet.