Coronavirus: high alert in M’luru

After the third coronavirus case was confirmed in Kasargod, the state government has announced high alert in Mangaluru.

Though there is no direct flight to China from Mangaluru, several passengers from outside the country are arrive in Mangaluru. As a result, the surveillance team is monitoring the district. Though no cases have been reported, the Department of Health and Family Welfare is being cautious in the district.

Airport officials have been directed to report anyone with the symptoms of Coronavirus at the airport, said DHO Dr Ramakrishna Rao.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh has appealed to people to contact the Health Department if they come across anyone with the symptoms of Coronavirus.

KSRTC operates 40 buses (240 trips) between Kasargod and Mangaluru daily. The same number of buses are operated by Kerala to Mangaluru. At least 12,000 to 14,000 passengers commute daily between Mangaluru and Kasargod, said KSRTC Divisional Controller Arun.

District Vector Borne Disease Control Officer Dr Naveenchandra Kulal said that an isolated ward with 10 beds at District Wenlock Hospital has been set up to treat patients suffering from coronavirus.

“We are in constant touch with all the medical colleges in the district They have also been directed to keep isolation wards ready in case of emergency. Precautionary measures to be taken in case a coronavirus case is confirmed, have been communicated to the medical college heads.”