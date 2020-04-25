Coronavirus: Postman dumps letters inside an estate in Karnataka

A postman attached to Soorlabbi post office in Madapura has allegedly dumped a bag containing valuable postal letters and documents inside an estate near Amyala.

Postman Appada Mahesh had dumped a bag containing Aadhaar cards, bank cheque books, scholarship letters, debit cards, ATM cards, school documents and documents pertaining to soldiers without delivering it to the concerned people.

Some of the documents date back to 2017. A complaint has been submitted to the deputy commissioner and Kodagu SP by Kodagu Seva Kendra. The villagers have urged the authorities to suspend him from work.