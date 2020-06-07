Couple commits suicide in Chikkamagaluru

An aged couple committed suicide at Hosamane Layout in Chikkamagaluru on Saturday.

The deceased are Gopalakrishna (78) and his wife Rathnamma (73). While Gopalakrishna committed suicide by hanging, Rathnamma consumed poison.

In the death note, the couple claimed that they themselves were responsible for their death. The death note also said that age-related problems and no one to take care of them forced them to take the extreme step.

The couple is survived by their two sons who reside in Bengaluru and Chikkamagaluru.