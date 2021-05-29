'Courage helps to win against Covid-19'

“When Covid-19 engulfed the entire world, I was also not spared from it. I was busy with my work and suddenly developed all symptoms associated with it. Initially, I had fever, headache, cough and body ache. I swallowed some tablets. When fever continued, I began to suspect I had Covid-19,” said Naveen Suvarna, a resident of Hosa Badavane, in Madikeri.

“Immediately, I got myself tested for Covid-19 and the report came positive. I was not scared. On the advice of doctors and friends, I got myself admitted to the Designated Covid Hospital in Madikeri. The doctors and nurses took good care of me at the hospital,” he added.

Naveen was given hot food daily along with hot water.

“One should not lose hope after testing positive for Covid-19. Courage helps to overcome the disease, he added.

Stating that he was in the hospital for 14 days, Naveen said after discharge from the hospital, he was in home isolation for 10 days.

“I follow Covid-19 guidelines even to this day. Nobody knows when one contracts the virus. Everyone should wear a mask while in public places and maintain social distancing. Even after recovery, people should develop the habit of consuming hot and nutritious food,” he added.