COVID-19: 20,000 quintals boiled rice released for Dakshina Kannada ration card holders

District-in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said that 20,000 quintals boiled rice has been released to Dakshina Kannada to be distributed among ration card holders through Public Distribution System.

As people in the district prefer boiled rice over white rice, the government has given approval for distributing boiled rice. From next month, only boiled rice will be released to the district to be distributed in fair price shops.

In the last two days, rice has been distributed among 61302 cardholders in the district.

Following the lockdown, rice is distributed together for the months of April and May. Every member of a BPL cardholder will get 10 kg rice while Antyodaya cardholder will get 70 kg rice and APL cardholder will get 20 kg rice.

Circles, squares were drawn outside fair price shops to maintain social distancing while distributing rice.