COVID-19: Attempt to assault task force members

A self-proclaimed sorcerer and his wife allegedly attempted to assault the village task force committee members, including an Asha worker and two GP members, for questioning the crowding of people outside their house at Abyanth in Kukkipadi GP limits.

On the direction of Vamadapadavu Community Health Centre, Asha worker Pushpalatha had visited the village to collect health details of the villagers. When she visited the house of Vishwanath Acharya, she saw a crowd outside the house and informed GP members Yogish Acharya and Lingappa Poojary.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

When they visited the spot, Vishwanath Acharya and his wife allegedly attempted to assault them. Later, he abused and issued a threat to the members.

GP President Sundar Shanthi filed a complaint at Poonjalkatte Police Station.

A case was registered under IPC sections504, 506 and Section 5 (2) of Karnataka epidemic diseases ordinance 2020.