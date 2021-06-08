Covid test mandatory for vendors, shop workers

It is mandatory for the vendors and the workers in the shops to undergo Covid-19 tests.

The local Gram Panchayat has stated that the move has come in the wake of a rise in Covid cases in the GP limits.

If the vendors do not comply, strict action may be inevitable, Gram Panchayat secretary K M Thimmaiah said.

Also, the residents of Cauvery Hills, Vijayanagara, Shantinagara, KEB and M M Layout should get themselves tested for Covid-19. The test will be conducted by the Gram Panchayat task force soon, he said and added that there are 20 active Covid-19 cases in ward number 6.