Cow shot dead: Probe initiated into case

The police has initiated a probe into the case where a cow was shot to death in Kaggodlu village of Madikeri taluk.

After the incident came to light on Tuesday night, activists of Hindu Jagarana Vedike vented their anger at the site of the incident.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad taluk president Suresh Muttappa said that the incident of killing cattle have become regular in the district these days.

Condemning the incident which took place in Kaggodlu village, he urged the police to arrest the accused.

The appropriate law should be strictly implemented, he said.

Stating that cows are being stolen from cowsheds and killed, Muttappa said such incidents have hurt the sentiments of Hindus. Strict checking should be carried out at the check posts.

He also expressed his displeasure over the non-opening of the much-sought check post at Kallugundi which connects Kodagu with Kerala.

He added that stern protests will be conducted if no effective action is taken against the killing of cattle.