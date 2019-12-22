Curfew relaxed in Mangaluru for 12 hrs

With the curfew in Mangaluru being relaxed from 6 am to 6 pm on Sunday, the life in the city began returning to normalcy.

The KSRTC and private buses in the city resumed their services, which were withdrawn after the buses were pelted with stones during the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 19.

According to KSRTC, all the buses resumed their services in the morning. On Saturday night, around 50 long-route buses were operated with police protection.

A majority of the business establishments and hotels too remained open in the city. The roads that had worn a deserted look for the last two days were buzzing with activities.

Citizens rushed to Central Market as well as fish and meat markets. Street vendors were also seen offering customers attractive discounts.

The Old Port in Mangaluru was bustling as before curfew. Hundreds of crates with fish were loaded on to vehicles to be transported to different destinations.

The Sunday masses were held in churches without hindrance. The curfew was imposed after 6 pm. Many city buses cut short their trips and only a handful of vehicles were seen on the roads. The curfew will be lifted on Monday morning, however, prohibitory orders under Section 144 will continue in the city.

The police had strengthened security in different parts of the city.