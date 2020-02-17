Cyanide Mohan sentenced to life in prison for murder

The Sixth Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Sayeedunnisa sentenced Cyanide Mohan to life imprisonment in the murder of a woman from Kasargod, on Monday.

Public prosecutor Jayarama Shetty said that the 23-year-old victim who rolled beedies for a living went missing from her house on January 3, 2006.

Mohan had befriended her by introducing himself as Mohan Kumar, a teacher from Vittal, at a wedding ceremony.

On the pretext of going for a picnic, the victim had left her house on January 3, 2006. The duo had travelled to Mysuru and stayed in a lodge where they had physical contact.

Mohan took her to the KSRTC bus stand on the following day. He had asked her to leave her jewellery in the hotel room. Mohan asked her to swallow a tablet in the bus stand toilet to prevent pregnancy. After she consumed the tablet presuming it to be a contraceptive pill, she collapsed.

Police constable Basavaraj from Lashkar police station on finding a lady lying on the ground rushed her to a hospital, where she was declared dead. A case of unnatural death was registered.

The case came to light after Mohan was arrested in another case in October 2009. Based on her father’s complaint, the Lashkar police converted the case into murder. The court had examined 48 witnesses and verified 70 documents, said the public prosecutor.

Mohan was awarded life sentence and Rs 25,000 fine under IPC Section 302 (murder).

Meanwhile, he has also been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and penalty of Rs 5,000 fine under IPC Section 366 (Kidnapping), one year of RI under Section 417 (cheating), seven years of RI and fine of Rs 5,000 under Section 376 (rape), 10 years of imprisonment and Rs 5,000 fine under Section 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison), five years of imprisonment and Rs 5,000 fine under Section 392 (Robbery), 10 years of imprisonment and Rs 5,000 fine under Section 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and seven years of imprisonment and Rs 5,000 fine under Section 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence), he added.