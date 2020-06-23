Dakshina Kannada records ninth Covid-19 fatality

Dakshina Kannada recorded its ninth Covid-19 fatality on Tuesday. P 6282, a 70-year-old man who tested positive on June 10 and was suffering from pneumonia and diabetes, succumbed to Covid-19 at Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru.

The district also registered eight fresh positive cases, taking the tally to 443, said Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh.

Of the eight positive cases, one has international travel history, while four infected are the primary contacts of P 8318 and were in quarantine. One of the infected is suffering from Influenza-Like Illness and another two are suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), added the deputy commissioner.

On a positive note, six infected including a pregnant woman who delivered via caesarean section have recovered and were discharged from the hospital. Total discharged persons in the district are 256. The district has 188 active cases. The report of 179 samples is awaited in addition to 142 samples received on Tuesday.

Arogya Setu app helped to alert neighbours about a person suffering from Covid-19 symptoms, at Ekkur on the outskirts of Mangaluru. The 27-year-old man was tested positive for Covid 19 on Monday. Through the app, his neighbours were alerted.

The youth was engaged in selling fish by visiting houses. The health officials have started tracing his primary contacts.