Dakshina Kannada secures A grade with 89.47 pass percentage in SSLC

Though the position of Dakshina Kannada has slipped to 19th among the districts in the state in the SSLC results announced today, it has recorded a rise of 11.27 per cent in the pass percentage when compared to the previous year.

The district has secured an A grade and has registered a pass percentage of 89.47 per cent this year. The district had registered a pass percentage of 78.20 per cent in 2021-22. Grade A refers to those securing between 75 per cent to 100 per cent. In 2019-20, the district had secured grade B.

Speaking to Deccan Herald, DDPI Dayanand R Nayak said that the quality of results has improved compared to the previous academic year in spite of a slip in the position of the district.

Attributing the increase in pass percentage to teachers' commitment and hard work by the students, he said that teachers have been conducting special classes since the beginning of the academic year in working towards better results.

Workshops by subject experts were conducted in the district to help teachers understand their subjects in a better way. Nayak said that the preparations for next year’s SSLC exam will commence in June itself. “Headmasters/ headmistresses of schools that have secured 100 per cent results will be asked to share their good practices and the modalities that helped them attain good results. An action plan will be prepared based on the inputs received. The teachers from the schools that secured good results will be asked to guide those schools that failed to do so, to secure better results for the next year,” he said.

A total of 29,572 students, including 867 private candidates, had appeared for the SSLC exam in seven blocks in Dakshina Kannada.