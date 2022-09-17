Dakshina Kannada vet part of team that flew 8 cheetahs

Dakshina Kannada veterinarian part of delegation that flew with 8 cheetahs from Namibia

Wildlife and animals were his passion since a young age

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Sep 17 2022, 22:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2022, 10:31 ist

New Delhi National Zoological Park assistant veterinary officer Dr Sanath Krishna Muliya, who was part of the delegation that flew down from Namibia with the eight cheetahs to India, hails from Puttur.

Terming it as a proud moment, his uncle (father’s brother) Muliya Keshav Bhat, at Guthigar in Sullia taluk, said, “It is a proud moment for the country and also for Karnataka as the veterinarian, who was part of world’s first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project, hails from the region.’’

Wildlife and animals were his passion since a young age, he said.

Dr Sanath Muliya is the son of late Keshav Bhat Muliya and Usha and is married to veterinarian Dr Priyanka Jasta.

Though his father was into jewellery business, he chose a different career, Muliya Keshav Bhat said.

He said that Dr Sanath, after studyingPUC at Vivekananda College in Puttur, he did his graduation and post-graduation in veterinary sciences in Bengaluru.

He had worked at Bannerghatta in the past. He has studied and worked in Africa as well.  

He has been part of major projects involving tranquilising and radio-collaring of tigers, and other wild animals.

Muliya Keshava Bhat said that he is likely to visit the native place next month to attend a family function.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

cheetah
Dakshina Kannada
Karnataka

What's Brewing

The 'affordable' electric vehicle still mostly fantasy

The 'affordable' electric vehicle still mostly fantasy

A (biased) history of flavours

A (biased) history of flavours

Coffee couture

Coffee couture

Are uniforms really uniform?

Are uniforms really uniform?

DH Toon | Can govt save middle class from extinction?

DH Toon | Can govt save middle class from extinction?

Speaking the queer language

Speaking the queer language

How LinkedIn became a place to overshare

How LinkedIn became a place to overshare

 