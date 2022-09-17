Dakshina Kannada veterinarian part of delegation that flew with 8 cheetahs from Namibia

New Delhi National Zoological Park assistant veterinary officer Dr Sanath Krishna Muliya, who was part of the delegation that flew down from Namibia with the eight cheetahs to India, hails from Puttur.

Terming it as a proud moment, his uncle (father’s brother) Muliya Keshav Bhat, at Guthigar in Sullia taluk, said, “It is a proud moment for the country and also for Karnataka as the veterinarian, who was part of world’s first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project, hails from the region.’’

Wildlife and animals were his passion since a young age, he said.

Dr Sanath Muliya is the son of late Keshav Bhat Muliya and Usha and is married to veterinarian Dr Priyanka Jasta.

Though his father was into jewellery business, he chose a different career, Muliya Keshav Bhat said.

He said that Dr Sanath, after studyingPUC at Vivekananda College in Puttur, he did his graduation and post-graduation in veterinary sciences in Bengaluru.

He had worked at Bannerghatta in the past. He has studied and worked in Africa as well.

He has been part of major projects involving tranquilising and radio-collaring of tigers, and other wild animals.

Muliya Keshava Bhat said that he is likely to visit the native place next month to attend a family function.