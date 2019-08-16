Deer trapped in a mesh rescued

A shy deer trapped in a house in the town was rescued on Friday.

Kaliyanda Sabu Ayyanna, the owner of the house, found the animal in distress.

In an attempt to take shelter in the poultry shed, it got trapped in the mesh and was unable to come out. It sustained injuries on its face while trying to escape. Sabu Ayyanna safely rescued the deer and handed it over to the police, who in turn informed the Forest department personnel.

DCF Suresh, forest guard Kalegowda and forest watcher Pravin took the animal and provided necessary medical care at the local veterinary centre. The deer was later released into Malma Hills near Iggutappa Temple.