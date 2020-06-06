Dharmasthala, Kukke temples to be opened from June 8

The doors of temples, including Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, Kollur Mookambika, Kateel Durgaparameshwari and others, will be opened for the devotees from June 8.

As per the directions of the government, all precautionary and safety measures have been taken to check the spread of Covid-19 at Dharmasthala, said Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade’s personal assistant Veeru Shetty.

Wearing masks and sanitising is mandatory, in addition to maintaining social distancing while having darshana of the presiding deity and also at the dining hall in Dharmasthala.

The mass feeding will be continued at Annapoorna Chantra at Dharmasthala. KSRTC too has started bus services to Dharmasthala from various destinations.

“The devotees are allowed to have darshan, but no sevas including Sarpa Samskara and Ashlesha bali will be held at Kukke Subrahmanya temple. No food will be served at Kukke for the time being. To maintain social distancing, squares have been drawn in the corridor of the temple,” said Kukke Subrahmanya Temple EO Ravindra to DH.

Arrangements have been made for the devotees’ visit to Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple.

For the welfare of the society at large, a dhanvantari yaga will be held at Kudroli temple at 8.30 am. Later, Shathaseeyalabhisheka will be offered to the presiding deity.

The Kudroli temple authorities said that devotees cannot ring the bells in the temple. Priority will be given for cleanliness inside and outside the temple premises.

The authorities have made arrangements to maintain social distancing at Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple and Mulki Bappanadu Durgaparameshwari Temple as well.