Digital awareness to check spread of Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has initiated digital awareness on the spread of Covid-19. Instead of banners and flexes, digital boards will be installed to provide complete details on Covid-19.

The district unit of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), in association with Bank of Baroda, has initiated digital awareness through videos to create awareness. The Bank Of Baroda regional office's digital awareness in Mangaluru was flagged off by DK Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V.

The digital boards will be installed at Ambedkar (Jyothi) Circle and A B Shetty Circle. Instead of cloth banner and flexes, digital boards will attract the attention of the onlookers. If if the board attract the attention of at least 5% motorists at Ambedkar Circle and A B Shetty Circle, then it will be successful, he said.

The DC said that necessary machines have been procured for initiating plasma therapy at Wenlock Hospital. A proposal was sent to the ICMR through state government seeking approval to provide plasma treatment. If we fail to get approval, then machines will be used for other purposes, he added.

Bank of Baroda Manager Rahul Moitra said a proposal was submitted to city police commissioner on installing digital boards in order to create awareness on traffic rules. A digital board will be installed at Mangalore International Airport, he added.