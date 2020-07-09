DK records biggest single-day spike Covid-19 cases

Dakshina Kannada reported the highest single-day spike of 183 Covid-19 cases, including a BJP corporator and police personnel, a seven-day-old child and a one-year-old child, in the past 24 hours on Wednesday.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said the district has registered a total of 1,542 cases. With this, 0.073% of the population in the district has been infected with the disease. As many as 819 persons are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the district.

Of the positive cases reported, 63 are primary contacts of the previously infected persons and two persons with secondary contacts have been tested positive. Twenty-five persons with ILI symptoms and four with SARI had been confirmed with Covid-19.

One with inter-district travel history from Bengaluru, two with interstate travel history from Maharashtra, five with international travel history from Saudi Arabia, Muscat and Dubai had tested positive.

Of twenty random samples collected, five samples collected prior to surgery too had tested positive for Covid-19. The contact tracing of 54 persons is underway, said the deputy commissioner.

With 12 persons discharged from hospital, the total discharged in the district stood at 695 patients. As many as three patients are undergoing treatment at ICU of Wenlock Hospital.

KSRP personnel positive

Three KSRP police personnel from Asaigoli had tested positive. The personnel in the age group of 41, 27 and 24, working in various places had remained quarantined after their colleagues tested positive for Covid -19.

MLA U T Khader’s gunman too was tested positive for Covid-19. The DAR police were in the escort vehicle of the MLA. Three others who were in the escort vehicle have been quarantined. For the past 10 days, the gunman was not serving the MLA due to ill health.

Three more positive cases had been reported in Mulki hobli. A residential complex-cum-shop on Bappanadu Temple Road in Mulki was converted as a buffer zone, while 11 houses with 31 people in a residential complex in Mennabettu were asked to remain quarantined at home after a resident was confirmed positive for Covid-19.

Three more members of a family at Okkethooru in Vittal Kasaba had tested positive. With this, a total of seven members of the family have tested positive to Covid-19 so far.