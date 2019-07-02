Docs back colleague, demand apology from ZP prez

Doctors in private and government-run hospitals in the district are headed for a confrontation with Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat President Meenakshi Shantigodu, if the latter failed to keep her promise on tendering an apology to Dr Archana Karikala serving in government hospital in Puttur.

A few days ago, Meenakshi, a BJP member, had stormed into the government hospital in Puttur and had insulted Dr Archana before her patients for not attending to a dalit patient.

The ZP president’s supporters had even made a video of the pregnant doctor being humiliated and had circulated the clipping on social media.

‘Withdraw remarks’

“Meenakshi should also withdraw her remarks that doctors have no common sense,” Indian Medical Association (IMA)-Mangaluru branch President Dr B Sachidanand Rai said.

He was addressing a press conference here, on Tuesday.

IMA’s representative to state Dr Shivprakash said Meenakshi, who was an Asha volunteer before becoming ZP president, was familiar with the hardships faced by doctors serving in government hospitals.

Dr Deepak Rai, medical officer, Government Hospital-Puttur, said as against the sanctioned 15 specialist posts, only three specialists were serving in the hospital.

“Before taking the doctors to task, she must first address the issues of lack of infrastructure and vacant posts in the government-run hospitals,” Dr Rai added.

Wenlock Hospital Superintendent Dr Rajeshwari Devi H R said that Meenakshi’s outburst against a doctor, who had gained a reputation of being a caring doctor, was not a good development.

“If elected representatives react reckessly, the trust between the patient and doctor will be the first casualty.

Doctors’ work is above religion and regionalism. Treat doctors as humans,” she urged people.