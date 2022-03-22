Don’t allow anyone to tear secular fabric: Anwar Manippadi

Senior BJP leader Anwar Manippadi has written to Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, coming down heavily on the decision to ban Muslims from carrying out business during the temple fair in Kaup.

In the letter, he said the call for banning Muslim vendors from the Kaup streets around the Kaup Temple during the temple fair is disheartening. From time immemorial in the undivided Dakshina Kannada district, there were festivities and fairs in temples, dargahs and churches.

These vendors belong to different castes, creeds and religions and are from various walks of life. Never once was anybody banned from these great festivities, he said.

In fact, these vendors with their colourful merchandise give the festivities a great festive look and create a good atmosphere in the respective village, town or city and these festivals bring about amiability, harmony, love and peace. No one should tear this secular fabric that would destroy the great culture and heritage of the district, he said.

Further, he said there were several communal clashes and various unrests in the past. However, there was no attitude of banning each other and mingling together of people had taken place in the past.

The hijab issue should not come in the way of harmonious living in the district. Leaders and all concerned should be determined to develop the district into a great harmonious place in the country, he added.