Don’t deny health care facilities: Udupi DC

Udupi Deputy Commissioner Hephsiba Rani Korlapati has instructed officers not to decline health care requests for reason of shortage of doctors.

Addressing a meeting held at her office, the deputy commissioner said the number of patients is increasing at the Koosamma Shambhu Shetty Memorial Haji Abdullah Maternity and Child Hospital. The patients should not be sent back without treatment, she stressed.

Shortage of doctors

She also instructed officers to appoint doctors for departments that face shortage.

The hospital has a target of 400 deliveries a month. There should be no shortage of scanning facilities.

Instead, the facilities should be offered round-the-clock, she insisted.

The radiologist will be appointed in the month of July and the scanning facilities will be offered, assured the B R Shetty Foundation management representative.

The deputy commissioner said that contraceptives should be introduced after deliveries.

“There are 11 beds and three ventilators at the ICU division at the Hospital. Proper documenting is also important while admitting patients,” she explained.

Patients ‘missing’

Raising concern over minor patients going missing after delivery, without appropriate documents, Korlapati said that such cases should be traced with the help of CCTV footage.

“A WhatsApp group should be created comprising all doctors working in government hospitals in the district as well as at the Koosamma Shambhu Shetty Memorial Haji Abdullah Maternity and Child Hospital for effective communication.

“The NRC division is launched at the Kundapur and Karkala hospitals,” she stated. The management representative of B R Shetty Ventures informed that the facility at the Koosamma Shambhu Shetty Memorial Haji Abdullah Maternity and Child Hospital will be started in September.